Huge mandate in local body elections reflective of government’s performance, says Jagan

The Chief Minister says 95% of poll promises have been fulfilled

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has termed the State Budget 2022-2023 as a “people’s budget.”

The government’s performance and transparent governance over the last three years was reflected in the mandate given by the people in the local bodies, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said while speaking in the Legislative Assembly here on Friday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said a budget of ₹2.56 lakh crore was introduced for the year 2022-23, reflecting the election manifesto, which fulfilled the aspirations of the people in both welfare and development initiatives.

He said 95% of the poll promises had been fulfilled in three years, despite reduced revenue due to COVID-19, and added that the government stood by the people at all times.

The Chief Minister said those who had voted for the TDP were now with the government, as they witnessed the corruption-free governance, and hence gave a huge mandate for the party in the local body elections.

In the current financial year, ₹55,000 crore was credited through DBT and another ₹17,305 crore through on Non-DBT schemes.

Later, the Chief Minister released the welfare calendar for the 2022-2023 fiscal, stressing that the government was implementing various schemes for the welfare and development of all sections of society as per schedule.