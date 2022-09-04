Huge inflows into the Krishna continues

All gates of Prakasam Barrage lifted to let out surplus water into the sea

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
September 04, 2022 00:23 IST

Ganesh Idols being immersed in Krishna river downstream of Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Krishna continues to witness heavy inflows at Prakasam Barrage. On Saturday, the barrage witnessed an inflow and outflow of about 1.5 lakh cusecs.

As of 3 p.m., the inflow was 1,50,540 cusecs and the same quantum of surplus water was discharged into the sea.

As per the Central Water Commission's five-day flood forecast report, the flood level in the Krishna will gradually rise till September 8.

All the gates of the Prakasam Barrage were lifted to discharge the surplus water. A larger number of Ganesh idols were immersed in the river downstream Prakasam Barrage.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, the police and other departments made arrangements for the immersion of the idols.

