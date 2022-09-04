Huge inflows into the Krishna continues
All gates of Prakasam Barrage lifted to let out surplus water into the sea
The Krishna continues to witness heavy inflows at Prakasam Barrage. On Saturday, the barrage witnessed an inflow and outflow of about 1.5 lakh cusecs.
As of 3 p.m., the inflow was 1,50,540 cusecs and the same quantum of surplus water was discharged into the sea.
As per the Central Water Commission's five-day flood forecast report, the flood level in the Krishna will gradually rise till September 8.
All the gates of the Prakasam Barrage were lifted to discharge the surplus water. A larger number of Ganesh idols were immersed in the river downstream Prakasam Barrage.
The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, the police and other departments made arrangements for the immersion of the idols.
