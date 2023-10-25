Huge inflows into Godavari affecting construction activity at Polavaram project, says Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu

October 25, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - POLAVARAM

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu on October 25 said that heavy inflows into the Godavari river between the lower and upper cofferdams was hindering the construction activity at the Polavaram irrigation project in Eluru district.

Mr. Rambabu was addressing the media after inspecting the project site and taking stock of the ongoing works.

“The presence of water and continuous inflow between the upper and lower cofferdams are the major factors for the slowdown in the construction activity at the project site,” said Mr. Rambabu.

“We are waiting for the decision of the Central Water Commission (CWC) on the diaphragm wall, which was damaged during the floods in the recent past. The CWC is expected to give its suggestion on whether the damaged diaphragm wall should be repaired completely or not,” he said.

Mr. Rambabu further said that the Union Cabinet was yet to approve the revised project cost of ₹31,625 crore, which was recommended by the Ministry of Jal Shakthi upon an appeal by the Andhra Pradesh government.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has already apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the need for immediate grant of the revised cost,” said Mr. Rambabu.

Accompanied by Irrigation engineers, Mr. Rambabu also inspected the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Polavaram project Chief Engineer Narasimha Murthy and Superintendent Engineer E. Sudhakar Babu were among other officials present.

