HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Huge inflows into Godavari affecting construction activity at Polavaram project, says Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu

We are waiting for the decision of the Central Water Commission on the way forward regarding the damaged diaphragm wall, says Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu; the Union Cabinet is yet to give its nod to the revised project cost, he says

October 25, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - POLAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu at the Polavaram irrigation project site in Eluru district on Wednesday.

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu at the Polavaram irrigation project site in Eluru district on Wednesday.

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu on October 25 said that heavy inflows into the Godavari river between the lower and upper cofferdams was hindering the construction activity at the Polavaram irrigation project in Eluru district.

Mr. Rambabu was addressing the media after inspecting the project site and taking stock of the ongoing works.

“The presence of water and continuous inflow between the upper and lower cofferdams are the major factors for the slowdown in the construction activity at the project site,” said Mr. Rambabu.

“We are waiting for the decision of the Central Water Commission (CWC) on the diaphragm wall, which was damaged during the floods in the recent past. The CWC is expected to give its suggestion on whether the damaged diaphragm wall should be repaired completely or not,” he said.

Mr. Rambabu further said that the Union Cabinet was yet to approve the revised project cost of ₹31,625 crore, which was recommended by the Ministry of Jal Shakthi upon an appeal by the Andhra Pradesh government.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has already apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the need for immediate grant of the revised cost,” said Mr. Rambabu.

Accompanied by Irrigation engineers, Mr. Rambabu also inspected the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Polavaram project Chief Engineer Narasimha Murthy and Superintendent Engineer E. Sudhakar Babu were among other officials present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.