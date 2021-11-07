Huge haul of mobile phones in Gudur

More than 225 mobiles, worth ₹23.6 lakh, were seized, 2 held

In a huge haul of mobile phones, SPSR Nellore police recovered more than 225 smart mobile phones worth ₹23.6 lakh with the arrest of two inter-State offenders who had reportedly committed a series of thefts in Chennai and near Gudur, on Saturday.

The offenders, M. Krishna(36) and M. Pawan(20) from Akiveedu in West Godavari district, had taken a room on rent in Egmore(Chennai) claiming that they were labourers, police said.

Preliminary probe revealed that they had formatted the mobiles to erase all details stored in them before selling them in Vijayawada and other places.

Gudur Rural police, who nabbed the offenders when they were getting down from a bus from Tamil Nadu near Chilakur, said 15 cases were pending against Krishna in West Godavari district, where a suspect sheet had also been opened.

Superintendent of Police Ch.Vijaya Rao patted the Gudur Circle Inspector Srinivasa Reddy and other staff for swiftly nabbing the offenders.