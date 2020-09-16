Huge consignment of mobiles stolen from moving lorry

In a daredevil robbery on the highway, a container carrying mobile phones has been looted while it was on the move on the National Highway 16 in Guntur police limits. The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday.
According to Urban SP Ammireddy, thieves entered the moving lorry, which was carrying mobile phones from Sri City to Kolkata, and made away with three boxes of mobile phones estimated to cost ₹80 lakh.
The driver came to know about the incident from another lorry driver following the vehicle. The police are going through CCTV footage to identify the culprits.
No breakthrough in Chittoor case
Chittoor Staff Reporter adds:
The police are yet to achieve any breakthrough in the case of theft of mobile phones worth ₹6 crore from a truck near Nagari on Chittoor-Tamil Nadu border, despite forming special teams and sending teams to Maharashtra and West Bengal.
An unidentified gang had hijacked a container lorry with high mobiles of Xiomi that set out from the factory outlet at Siriperuambudur in Tamil Nadu for Mumbai, on August 26 and decamped with the booty in another lorry.
A senior police officer said special parties had left for Pune and Kolkata to track the elusive gang and returned a few days ago. The official said that though the visits did not fetch any major breakthrough, they had helped connect some leads.
Meanwhile, the Guntur theft incident came as yet another shocker to the Chittoor police. A police official said that the latest theft could be seen as the handiwork of the same gang.
