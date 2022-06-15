Huge cache of liquor destroyed in Prakasam

A road roller is pressed into service to destroy liquor worth ₹2.14 crore, in Ongole on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Prakasam police destroyed illicit liquor worth ₹2.14 crore, seized in connection with various cases, here on Wednesday.

A road roller was pressed into service to smash more than 42,000 liquor bottles seized by the sleuths of Special Enforcement Bureau and local police during a special drive conducted across the district in the last two months.

Overseeing the operation along with SEB Joint Director ASP Y. Suryachandra Rao, Superintendent of Police Malika Garg warned of stern action against those getting involved in smuggling of liquor from other States, including Goa and Telangana. Pedaling of ganja and drugs would also be curbed with an iron fist, she said.

Jointly acting against the social menace, sleuths of the SEB and local police confiscated different brands of liquor smuggled into the State and arrested 200 offenders.