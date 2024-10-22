GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HUDCO to lend ₹11,000 crore for the development of Amaravati: Narayana 

Published - October 22, 2024 03:50 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Housing & Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) has agreed to give a loan of ₹11,000 crore for the development of Amaravati, according to a press release from Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana, who met HUDCO CMD Sanjay Kulshreshta in New Delhi on Monday.

The Minister stated that the World Bank and Asian Development Bank had already consented to lend ₹15,000 crore for Amaravati. With this, a sum of ₹26,000 crore would be at the State government’s disposal for constructing the capital city.

He asserted that it was because of the confidence in the NDA government in the State that banks and various multilateral funding agencies were coming forward to support the development of the capital city.

This helps the State government to go ahead with the construction of Amaravati as per the timeline that was set a few days ago by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Mr. Narayana said the creation of essential infrastructure in Amaravati was estimated to cost ₹50,000 crore, including ₹26,000 crore in the first phase.

Special Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, HUDCO Vijayawada Regional Manager B.S.N. Murthy and other officials were present in the deliberations with the HUDCO CMD.

Published - October 22, 2024 03:50 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.