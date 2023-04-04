Eight invigilators suspended in Anantapur SSC exams

April 04, 2023 07:03 am | Updated 07:03 am IST - ANANTAPUR/KURNOOL

Eight invigilators were suspended for dereliction of duty and giving wrong question papers to two students in Anantapur district, while six visually-impaired students wrote their Telugu Language examination for the first time in the State without a scribe and that too within the stipulated time.

Examination, however, went on smoothly at all examination centres in Kurnool, Nandyal and Sri Sathya Sai districts with a small number of students not writing the test on the first day. The six girl students from RDT Inclusive High School, Anantapur, who appeared at this year’s Secondary School Certificate examination are Ekkaluru Divyasree, Polimera Chaithrika, Ekula Sowmya, Mekha Sridhathri, Uppara Nagaratnamma, and Chanchu Gari Pavani.

The arrangements for the students were perfectly made by the Education Department, the students said. They did not feel nervousness and there was only a small delay in converting the question paper into digital format to allow them to read with the help of screen reading software. “Now we are confident of writing all other exams very well,” the girls told The Hindu at the examination centre at the Government Zila Parishad High School Rapthadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Anantapur district, the exam was held at 139 centres and of the 30,693 students only 30,302 wrote (98.73%) and case of malpractice was booked, said DEO M. Sairam. In all 2,094 invigilators, seven flying squads, were deployed, and the District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan inspected some centres.

“We have sent report with regard to two student getting 70-mark Sanskrit question paper instead of Telugu and the two invigilators responsible for that have been suspended,” Mr. Sairam said. Another six invigilators at different centres were suspended for dereliction of duties by the Regional Joint Director and the DEO during inspection.

In Kurnool district at 149 centres, 29,417 wrote the exam and 447 students were absent. In all 57 flying squads were deployed, and for the Open school exam out of 2,323 students, 2,146 wrote the Inter and SSC exams.

In Nandyal district 22,693 students wrote the exam in 125 centres with 98.75% attendance said District Education officer M. Anuradha. In Sri Sathya Sai district too 25,881 students wrote the test at 125 centres.