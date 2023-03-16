Arrangements complete for MLC votes counting at JNTU Anantapur

March 16, 2023 07:01 am | Updated 07:01 am IST - ANANTAPUR

All arrangements have been completed for the counting of votes for West Rayalaseema MLC Graduates and Teachers’ constituencies to begin from Thursday morning, said Election Returning Officer and District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan.

Speaking to the media persons, the District Collector said that the personnel on election counting duty had been trained and agents were also being appointed in three shifts as counting was likely to go beyond 48 hours.

There are 12 candidates for the Teachers’ constituency, and after splitting the votes at the polling station, they will be bundled and given for detailed counting. A total of 25,884 votes have been polled for the Teachers’ constituency, and 14 tables have been set up in the counting hall for detailed counting, and there is a possibility of two rounds of counting.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the initial two rounds of counting, likely to take six hours, according to the first priority vote, it will be known whether someone has won or not. If the quota of 51% is not attained at this stage, the eliminations will start and the votes of each candidate are transferred to others according to their preference and the result is declared at the stage where the quota is crossed. Teachers’ constituency results may be announced either on Thursday night or before Friday morning, he said.

There are 49 candidates for the Graduates’ constituency and 24 tables have been set up to count the 2.45 lakh votes polled. “After 24 hours of detailed counting, by the evening of March 17, we will be able to tell whether the 51% quota has been received according to the first priority or not,” she added.

She said that the final result for the Graduates’ constituency can be expected by Friday evening.