IIITDM Kurnool students win 74 medals in IIIT sports meet

March 21, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - KURNOOL

Students of Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kurnool won 74 medals at the recent Inter-IIIT Sports Meet organised at Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, emerging third in the overall championship.

IIITDM Kurnool students secured 74 medals of which four were gold, 22 silver, and 48 bronze in different categories of sports. The Kurnool students also stood third overall in the women’s category of all the participating IIITs and overall third in the general championship, said a release from the college.

Institute Registrar Kyathari Gurumurthy honoured the students on the college premises on Monday.