ADVERTISEMENT

National seminar today on ‘digital and disruptive technologies in India’

March 24, 2023 07:26 am | Updated 07:26 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day national seminar on ‘Digital and Disruptive Technologies in India: Trends, Challenges and Opportunities’ will be held on Friday and Saturday at the Government Arts College in Anantapur. The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICCSR) is sponsoring the event

College Principal A.C.R. Diwakar Reddy said the Department of Commerce and Management was organising the seminar with G. Ranganatham as seminar director and convener. 

The seminar will feature several distinguished speakers, and 142 papers have been accepted for presentation. The seminar director said that key speakers would include Sri Krishnadevaraya University Rector A. Mallikarjuna Reddy. The national seminar is part of the ‘Azadika Amruth Mahostav Celebrations - 75 years of Independence’. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US