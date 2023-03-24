HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National seminar today on ‘digital and disruptive technologies in India’

March 24, 2023 07:26 am | Updated 07:26 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day national seminar on ‘Digital and Disruptive Technologies in India: Trends, Challenges and Opportunities’ will be held on Friday and Saturday at the Government Arts College in Anantapur. The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICCSR) is sponsoring the event

College Principal A.C.R. Diwakar Reddy said the Department of Commerce and Management was organising the seminar with G. Ranganatham as seminar director and convener. 

The seminar will feature several distinguished speakers, and 142 papers have been accepted for presentation. The seminar director said that key speakers would include Sri Krishnadevaraya University Rector A. Mallikarjuna Reddy. The national seminar is part of the ‘Azadika Amruth Mahostav Celebrations - 75 years of Independence’. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.