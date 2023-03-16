ADVERTISEMENT

Inter exams begin on a peaceful note in Kurnool, Anantapur

March 16, 2023 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - ANANTAPUR/KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla
Intermediate students waiting to enter the examination halls at SSBN Junior College in Anantapur on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: PRASAD RVS

Intermediate examinations began smoothly in the undivided Kurnool and Anantapur districts on Wednesday and one student was booked for malpractice in Kurnool.

The Regional Inspecting Officers of Kurnool and Anantapur districts Guruvaiah Setty and C. Suresh Babu said that 779 students were absent in Anantapur and 1,231 in Kurnool district.

While 1,231 students were absent out of a total of 35,077 in the Kurnool district, intermediate first-year students appeared for the Language paper on Wednesday. 

Regional Inspecting Officer Kurnool Guruvaiah Setty said that 33,846 students including 31,033 general and 2,813 vocational students attended on the first day. As many as 76,000 Inter students (both years together) will appear at the examination at 124 centres. 

In Anantapur district, out of 29,326 students, 28,547 students appeared for the examination which was held from 9 am to 12 pm in 99 examination centres across Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai Districts, said RIO C. Suresh Babu.

Amid tight police security, the exam was held peacefully. Xerox centres around the examination centres were closed. Medical staff were kept ready at the centres. CCTV cameras were also installed in the examination centres. No untoward incidents occurred on the first day, said Mr. Suresh Babu.

