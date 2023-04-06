Kurnool simmers at 42° Celsius, highest in the State this year

April 06, 2023 07:25 am | Updated 07:25 am IST - KURNOOL

The heatwave in Rayalaseema district has led to Nandyal and Mantralayam, in the undivided Kurnool district, recording the highest temperature of 42° Celsius on Wednesday and above 40° at several places in Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool districts.

Fourteen places in the State recorded above 40° as the highest temperature in Andhra Pradesh with Atchampet in Palnadu district recording 40.3° C.

Gonavaram village in Panyam mandal of Nandyal district recorded the highest of 42.1° C and Mantralayam recorded 42° C. At the Agriculture Research Centre in Rekulakunta, the temperature was 40.1° C, said agrometeorologist K. Ashok Kumar.

Peddavaduguru in Anantapur district recorded 41.6° C. Laddagiri and Nadichagi in Kurnool district recorded 41.7° C. Chennavaram and Vedurur in YSR Kadapa recorded 41.3° C.

Thimmayagaripalle in Annamayya district recorded 41.2° C, while Tadimarri in SSS district recorded 41.1° C. The temperature in Revuru, Nellore district was 40.7° C, Nindra (Chittoor) 40.6 C, and Anumalaveedu and Reddicherla in Prakasam 40.5° C. Venkatagiri in Tirupati recorded 40.6° C.

Due to low humidity in the atmosphere, people are not feeling the severity of the temperature, but venturing out under the hot sun will have its impact, cautioned A.P. Disaster Management Deputy Director Anupama Boilapalli.

Collectors and District Medical and Health Officers of Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai district instructed all PHCs and ANMs to keep a tab on seasonal fevers and ensure that heat strokes are averted by taking precautionary measures.