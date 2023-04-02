ADVERTISEMENT

Do not talk ill of CPI that has a 100-year history: Ramakrishna

April 02, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau,Ramesh Susarla

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Saturday challenged YSRCP leader and Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy to come for a debate before denigrating the the party with a 100-year history.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Ramakrishna condemned Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy’s comments against party national secretary K. Narayana.

“It is not correct on the part of Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy to say that Mr. Narayana is pro-TDP and that CPI stands for ‘Chandrababu Party of India’. The CPI has a century-long history,” he said.

