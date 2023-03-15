March 15, 2023 07:20 am | Updated 07:20 am IST - KURNOOL

Five policemen were presented with weekly best performance appreciation certificates on Tuesday at the District Police Office here. They showed special talent in achieving targets and goals as compared to their counterparts in the month of February. An objective assessment of the performance of the police personnel is done every month based on their skillset and goals achieved, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal presented the certificates to J. Ranganna , Chandrababu Naidu, both from Kurnool, Omkar Reddy, P.V. Krishnaiah Naidu and G. Narendra of Adoni.

Giving away the certificates of excellence for their work in February, Mr. Kaushal said their work indicated that the programme introduced in the district was yielding results. Speedy investigations using latest technology and taking policing closer to the people through best practices was the aim, he said.

