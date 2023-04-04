CPI(M) opposes collection of true-up charges from electricity consumers

April 04, 2023 07:01 am | Updated 07:01 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The CPI(M) has criticised the Andhra Pradesh government for increasing the power tariff in the name of true-up charges for adjusting arrears while issuing a notice that the per unit tariff would not be increased.

CPI(M) District Committee secretary V. Rambhupal, in a release on April 3 (Monday), said that the government was getting ready to levy additional 40 paise per unit from April 1, as per the instructions of the Central government, apart from more adjustment charges.

Last year, the government imposed a burden of ₹1,400 crore as true-up charges on the consumers. Power consumed between 2014 and 2019 is now being charged at 25 paise per unit for 36 months. This has resulted in adding a burden of ₹2,900 crore. An additional charge that has been directed to be levied from April is up to 65 paise per unit on the electricity consumed in 2020-21 financial year. This will put an additional burden of ₹3,083 crore, he said.

Efforts are being made to install smart meters to agriculture pump-sets, pushing the farmers into a crisis, he opined.

“The government is purchasing electricity from big corporate companies at higher rates and passing on the burden to the consumers. Coal is being bought at high prices from Adani and other corporate companies, this burden is being passed on to the consumers as adjustment charges,” Mr. Rambhupal said.