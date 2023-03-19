ADVERTISEMENT

Six killed in auto-van collision at Bathalapalli

March 19, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

On Friday night, six persons were killed on the spot when a goods van rammed into an autorickshaw carrying daily wage labourers at Bathalapalli in the Sri Sathya Sai district.

The goods van driver Kummari Narsimhulu, Rangaswamy of Gotluru and a four-year-old girl who rode in the van have survived and are getting treatment at Bathalapalli RDT Hospital.

According to the Bathalapalli police, the incident occurred around 8.30 p.m., and the bodies were taken to the Dharmavaram Government Hospital late at night. The deceased were identified as Narsimhulu, the autorickshaw driver (50) and Hajipeera (50) from Dharmavaram, Eshwaraiah (38) from Gotluru, Mallesh (45) from Potlamarri and Gali Narayanaswamy (50). They were on their way to Dharmavaram.

