Man ‘ends life’ along with two sons in Anantapur

March 31, 2023 05:41 am | Updated 05:41 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau,Ramesh Susarla

A man allegedly committed suicide along with two of his sons in a pond on the outskirts of Anantapur on Wednesday. People came to know about their death only on Thursday morning when their bodies floated in the water.

According to the Anantapur police, Mohammed Rafi, 39, a mason, reportedly wrote a suicide note and kept in a bottle on his body and jumped into the water after pushing his sons Imran, 9, and Sohail, 6, into the Chikkavadiar Cheruvu of Bukkarayasamudram mandal on the outskirts of the city.

Mohammed Rafi had allegedly had dispute with his wife over her suspected infidelity, which he reportedly wrote in the suicide note, said Singanamala Circle Inspector Asrar Basha. The bodies were fished out and sent for post-mortem and the III Town Police of Anantapur registered a case.

People in distress and with suicidal tendencies can dial 100 for counselling and guidance

Couple killed in accident

A couple Boya Ramachandra, 52 and Mutyalakka, 48, were killed when the two-wheeler they were riding was knocked down by a van at Vaddupalli while they were coming to Anantapur from Atmakur, on Thursday.

