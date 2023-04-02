Hetero Labs selects 30 students of JNTUA-OPTRI

April 02, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hyderabad Hetero Labs Private Limited on Saturday selected 30 students of the JNTUA Oil Technological and Pharamceutical Research Institute (OT&PRI) during the fourth placement drive on the university campus. OTPRI Director B. Dirga Prasad said that the company HR representative Seemon and his team conducted a personality and written test for 60 M. Pharm and B. Pharm students, who had passed out of the institution in 2022. Principal C.Gopinath, placement cell coordinators M.Mahesh and E.Pavan Kumar were also present.