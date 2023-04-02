ADVERTISEMENT

Hetero Labs selects 30 students of JNTUA-OPTRI

April 02, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Hetero Labs Private Limited on Saturday selected 30 students of the JNTUA Oil Technological and Pharamceutical Research Institute (OT&PRI) during the fourth placement drive on the university campus. OTPRI Director B. Dirga Prasad said that the company HR representative Seemon and his team conducted a personality and written test for 60 M. Pharm and B. Pharm students, who had passed out of the institution in 2022. Principal C.Gopinath, placement cell coordinators M.Mahesh and E.Pavan Kumar were also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US