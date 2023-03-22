HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM thanks Sri Sathya Sai Trust for support to ragi malt project

March 22, 2023 07:22 am | Updated 07:22 am IST - PUTTAPARTHI (SSS DIST.)

The Hindu Bureau
Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust Managing Trustee R.J. Rathnakar, Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav and Sri Sathya Sai district Collector P. Basant Kumar at the launch of ragi malt scheme, at Kothacheruvu Z.P. High School on Tuesday.

Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust Managing Trustee R.J. Rathnakar, Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav and Sri Sathya Sai district Collector P. Basant Kumar at the launch of ragi malt scheme, at Kothacheruvu Z.P. High School on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust will support the ragi malt project that will cover 38 lakh children studying in government schools in Andhra Pradesh. The project was launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in virtual mode on Tuesday.

The inaugural session was attended by Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, Sri Sathya Sai district Collector P. Basant Kumar and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Boya Girijamma, SSSC Trust Managing Trustee R.J. Rathnakar at the Zilla Parishad High School at Kothacheruvu near here. Launching the scheme, the Chief Minister thanked the trust for supporting the government in the initiative to provide nutritional food to schoolchildren.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.