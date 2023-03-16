ADVERTISEMENT

ACB nabs Sr.Asst. in Kurnool Registrar Office

March 16, 2023 07:00 am | Updated 07:00 am IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Assistant S. Mehboob at Kurnool Registrar Office whom the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Wednesday, based on a Spandana petition, laid a trap and arrested S. Mahaboob Basha, Senior Assistant at the District Registrar Office who was caught accepting a bribe of ₹3,000.

Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Siva Narayana Swamy said Mr. Basha was nabbed when he was accepting a bribe from complainant P. Mansoor to process the file of firm registration.

The DSP said that a chemical test conducted on the fingers and the inner linings of the back pocket of Mr. Basha’s trousers yielded positive results. The file concerned was also seized, and the proceedings were in progress in the District Registrar office.

