Rayalaseema forum plans massive movement over Siddheswaram barrage

April 03, 2023 06:35 am | Updated 06:35 am IST - NANDYAL

Ramesh Susarla
Rayalaseema Saaguneeti Sadhana Samithi founding president Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy speaking at a programme held to mark the 11th aniversity of the Samithi at Nandyal on Sunday. | Photo Credit: U SUBRAMANYAM

The Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi (RSSS), on the occasion of its 11th anniversary on Sunday, decided to launch a protest programme on May 31, marking the anniversary of the laying of the foundation for the Siddheswaram Barrage upstream Srisailam reservoir. The project is yet to materialise.  

Samithi’s founding president Bojja Dasharathrami Reddy said that people from all the four Rayalaseema districts will take part in the programme. The RSSS has been highlighting the injustice meted out to the people of the region on promises of providing irrigation water through Siddeswaram project, which evisages impounding close to 70 tmcft of water and irrigate large tracts in Kurnool, Anantapur and Kadapa districts. 

The Samithi has drawn an action plan to get the legal water rights of Rayalaseema over the Krishna and Tungabhadra waters, he said. The Samithi has been seeking “Rule Curve” for maintenance of minimum water level of 854 feet at Srisailam Dam.

He criticized political parties in the State for not providing the much-needed momentum to the Rayalaseema projects.

