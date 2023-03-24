Doubling of Gooty-Pendekallu line sanctioned at ₹351.8 crore

March 24, 2023 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Union Ministry of Railways has sanctioned a ₹351.8-crore project for doubling of the Gooty-Pendekallu section of the Hyderabad-Bengaluru railway link. The 29.2-km section is one of the critical links for trains operating between the northern and southern parts of the country.

The Gooty-Pendekallu section is a key section in the Guntakal Division of South Central Railway (SCR) handling trains between Secunderabad/Hyderabad and Bengaluru railway stations. The section plays an important role in connecting these cities and beyond as the most of the trains pass through this section.

Over the years, this section has witnessed a steady rise in both passenger and freight trains leading to saturation of the section. Doubling of this section will not only ease train movements and improve operational efficiency but will also provide opportunities to introduce more trains in this section.

The Railways had sanctioned doubling of railway line between Pendekallu–Guntur sections as part of the Guntakal–Guntur doubling project, for which work is already in progress. Similarly, another critical section in the region — the Gooty–Dharmavaram line — was also converted into a double-lined section recently.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said that doubling of the Gooty–Pendekallu will bridge the vital section in the region with other double-lined networks in the division.