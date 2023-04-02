ADVERTISEMENT

Kurnool, Anantapur stand 2nd, 3rd in property tax collections in State

April 02, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - ANANTAPUR/KURNOOL

Kurnool collects 81.6% and Anantapur 80.6% of its annual demand

The Hindu Bureau,Ramesh Susarla

The Kurnool and Anantapur Municipal Corporations stood in the second and third position in Andhra Pradesh in property tax collection to their annual demand by achieving 81.6% and 80.6% by March 31. The collections continued till late in the night as the last-minute payers deposited at municipal office counters and online till 10.30 p.m. Andhra Pradesh as a whole could collect ₹1,422.79 crore against a demand of ₹2,956.91 crore from 20,32,075 assessees in 17 Municipal Corporations.

Kurnool Municipal Corporation with an annual demand of ₹96.34 crore from 1,11,035 assessments, could collect ₹78.61 crore against ₹53.13 crore collected in the previous financial year. The KMC property tax collections were affected by the COVID-19 in 2021-22, achieved an increase of 47.90% over the last year’s collection. The Corporation in the first position — Mangalagiri-Tadepalli — with 40,398 assessments could collect ₹15.45 crore against a demand of ₹18.80 crore showing an increase of 66.7% over last year’s ₹9.27 crore. Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation stood in the 17th (last) position with ₹399.77 crore — 32.10% collection of its demand (₹1,245.44 crore).

Anantapur Municipal Corporation with 59,397 assessees, has an annual target of ₹60.11 crore and against that it could collect ₹48.43 crore (₹2.4 crore on the last day), showing an increase of 41.10% over last year’s collection of ₹34.33 crore. In the financial year that concluded on Friday, the AMC could collect 80.6% of its target, which is ₹14.10 crore more than last year.

Municipal Commissioner Ramanareddy said that it was a combined effort of all the municipal officials, which enabled them to realise 80% of the target and has appealed to the assessees to pay the tax for current financial year before April 30 to avail a discount of 5%. In Anantapur district all 7 Urban Local Bodies put together collected ₹75.97 crore against a demand of ₹103.45 registering 73.44% collection from 1,66,022 assessees.

