Kurnool, Anantapur stand 2nd, 3rd in property tax collections in State

April 02, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - ANANTAPUR/KURNOOL

The Kurnool and Anantapur Municipal Corporations stood in the second and third position in Andhra Pradesh in property tax collection to their annual demand by achieving 81.6% and 80.6% by March 31. The collections continued till late in the night as the last-minute payers deposited at municipal office counters and online till 10.30 p.m. Andhra Pradesh as a whole could collect ₹1,422.79 crore against a demand of ₹2,956.91 crore from 20,32,075 assessees in 17 Municipal Corporations.

Kurnool Municipal Corporation with an annual demand of ₹96.34 crore from 1,11,035 assessments, could collect ₹78.61 crore against ₹53.13 crore collected in the previous financial year. The KMC property tax collections were affected by the COVID-19 in 2021-22, achieved an increase of 47.90% over the last year’s collection. The Corporation in the first position — Mangalagiri-Tadepalli — with 40,398 assessments could collect ₹15.45 crore against a demand of ₹18.80 crore showing an increase of 66.7% over last year’s ₹9.27 crore. Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation stood in the 17th (last) position with ₹399.77 crore — 32.10% collection of its demand (₹1,245.44 crore).

Anantapur Municipal Corporation with 59,397 assessees, has an annual target of ₹60.11 crore and against that it could collect ₹48.43 crore (₹2.4 crore on the last day), showing an increase of 41.10% over last year’s collection of ₹34.33 crore. In the financial year that concluded on Friday, the AMC could collect 80.6% of its target, which is ₹14.10 crore more than last year.

Municipal Commissioner Ramanareddy said that it was a combined effort of all the municipal officials, which enabled them to realise 80% of the target and has appealed to the assessees to pay the tax for current financial year before April 30 to avail a discount of 5%. In Anantapur district all 7 Urban Local Bodies put together collected ₹75.97 crore against a demand of ₹103.45 registering 73.44% collection from 1,66,022 assessees.