Anantapur to host zonal meet of agri scientists, farmers next week

The Zonal Research and Extension Advisory Council Meeting (ZREAC) of the scarce rainfall zone (Anantapur and Kurnool) will meet on April 12 and 13 at Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University Agriculture Research Station, Rekulakunta in the district.

The action plan for the financial year 2023-24 will be broadly decided at the meeting.

An important fixture for farmers and agriculture researchers, this meeting will bring into public domain the actual field-level research done by scientists in Anantapur, Kurnool, Nandyal and Sathya Sai District at the research station premises and on the experimental plots of the progressive farmers, said ARS Rekulakunta Principal Scientist B. Sahadev Reddy.

While the farmers will explain their ground-level experience and outcome from the new varieties of seeds tested on their plots, the scientists would advise them course corrections at the public forum so that other farmers attempting similar crops could benefit from this, said Mr. Sahadev Reddy.

Agrometereologist K. Ashok Kumar, scientist Pavan Kumar, millets specialist Chandra Reddy and other scientists will make presentations on both days and crop varieties will be put on exhibition for the farmers. More than 250 delegates are expected to attend the two-day event.

Anantapur Research Station was established in 1964 to cater to the needs of dryland farmers in technology development, micro irrigation, farm implements and machinery development, seed production and custom hiring of machinery.