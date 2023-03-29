ADVERTISEMENT

Company employees hail Naidu’s vision on industrialisation

March 29, 2023 07:05 am | Updated 07:05 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

TDP leaders P. Keshav and B.K. Parthasarathy walking with party national general secretary N. Lokesh during the latter’s Yuva Galam padayatra near Palasamudram in Sri Sathya Sai District on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Many people working with small and large companies met Telugu Desam Party national general secretary N. Lokesh during the latter’s Yuva Galam padayatra near Penukonda on Tuesday. They expressed gratitude to TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for industrialisation, saying that they were employed with decent salaries because of the industries set up in the undivided Anantapur district during.

They said that the KIA India cars manufacturing facility near Penukonda had helped several ancillary units to come up, giving a boost to the economy of the region between Penukonda and Hindupur.

Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav, former Rayadurg MLA Kalava Srinivasulu, and TDP leader B.T. Naidu met Mr. Lokesh and walked with him for some time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US