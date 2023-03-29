HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Company employees hail Naidu’s vision on industrialisation

March 29, 2023 07:05 am | Updated 07:05 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla
TDP leaders P. Keshav and B.K. Parthasarathy walking with party national general secretary N. Lokesh during the latter’s Yuva Galam padayatra near Palasamudram in Sri Sathya Sai District on Tuesday.

TDP leaders P. Keshav and B.K. Parthasarathy walking with party national general secretary N. Lokesh during the latter’s Yuva Galam padayatra near Palasamudram in Sri Sathya Sai District on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Many people working with small and large companies met Telugu Desam Party national general secretary N. Lokesh during the latter’s Yuva Galam padayatra near Penukonda on Tuesday. They expressed gratitude to TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for industrialisation, saying that they were employed with decent salaries because of the industries set up in the undivided Anantapur district during.

They said that the KIA India cars manufacturing facility near Penukonda had helped several ancillary units to come up, giving a boost to the economy of the region between Penukonda and Hindupur.

Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav, former Rayadurg MLA Kalava Srinivasulu, and TDP leader B.T. Naidu met Mr. Lokesh and walked with him for some time.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.