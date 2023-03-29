Company employees hail Naidu’s vision on industrialisation

March 29, 2023 07:05 am | Updated 07:05 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Many people working with small and large companies met Telugu Desam Party national general secretary N. Lokesh during the latter’s Yuva Galam padayatra near Penukonda on Tuesday. They expressed gratitude to TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for industrialisation, saying that they were employed with decent salaries because of the industries set up in the undivided Anantapur district during.

They said that the KIA India cars manufacturing facility near Penukonda had helped several ancillary units to come up, giving a boost to the economy of the region between Penukonda and Hindupur.

Uravakonda MLA Payyavula Keshav, former Rayadurg MLA Kalava Srinivasulu, and TDP leader B.T. Naidu met Mr. Lokesh and walked with him for some time.