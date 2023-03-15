HamberMenu
West Rayalaseema counting to be a lengthy process: Pola Bhaskar

74% polling recorded in Graduates Constituency, 91.96% in Teachers’ Constituency

March 15, 2023 07:13 am | Updated 07:13 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Ballot boxes from polling in MLC elections brought from six districts being stored in the strongrooms at JNTU Anantapur on Tuesday for counting on March 16. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Election Observer Pola Bhaskar said the counting process of the West Rayalaseema MLC Graduates and Teachers’ Constituency will be a lengthy process as 49 candidates were there in the Graduates constituency and the political parties, polling officials and agents need to have patience from March 16 for two to three days.

Meanwhile, in the final counting of votes polled, officials declared that 74% polling was recorded in the Graduates Constituency, and 91.96% in Teachers’ Constituency. In all, 2,44,307 voters voted in the Graduates Constituency.

At a meeting organised on the JNTUA premises on Tuesday, Returning Officer Nagalakshmi Selvarajan and the Election Observer Pola Bhaskar briefed the officials about all the steps to be followed at each table during counting and how the single transferable preferential vote needs to be counted based on the first, second and third preference of voter marked by the voter.

Earlier in the day, jumbo boxes of Kadapa-Kurnool-Anantapur Gradautes Constituency and normal boxes of the Teachers’ Constituency arrived at the JNTU Anantapur Engineering College campus and all of them were safely stored in the strongrooms under the supervision of the Returning officer and other police officials.

The District Collector asked the counting staff to be constantly alert during the lengthy process of the MLC election vote counting. The staff were trained in the process of counting votes, identifying invalid votes, transferring priority votes to candidates and declaring the final winner.

Counting will be conducted in three shifts per day to facilitate the staff. Candidates have been advised to hire counting agents shift wise. She said that about 600 people along with reserve staff will participate in the counting of Kadapa-Kurnool-Anantapur graduates and Teachers’ MLC votes.

