South Central Railway extends two Summer Special trains

March 30, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
The South Central Railway has extended the running time two Summer Special Trains from March 31 to June 30.

According to an official release, Belgavi-Secunderabad (Train No. 07336/07335) and Shivamogga-Chennai (Train No. 06223/06224) trains have been extended from March 31 to June 30 and April 2 to June 28, respectively.

The Secunderabad – Belagavi – Secunderabad Bi-Weekly Special Trains will, en route, stop at Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Sedam, Malkhaid Rd, Chittapur, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Mantralayam Rd, Kosigi, Adoni, Guntakal, Bellari, Daroji, Toranagallu, Hospet, Koppal, Gadag, Hubli, Dharwad, Alnavar, Londa and Khanapur stations in both the directions.

The Shivamogga -Chennai Central - Shivamogga Special Trains will, en route, stop at Bhadravati, Tarikere, Birur, Ajjampura, Hosadurga Rd, Chikjajur, Chitradurga, Challakere, Molakalmuru, Rayadurg, Bellari, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Rajampet, Renigunta and Arakkonam stations in both the directions.

