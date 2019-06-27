HSPS asks govt. to pull down unauthorised churches

After the State government pulled down the Praja Vedika in Undavalli terming it an unauthorised construction, the Andhra Pradesh unit of Hindu Scheduled Castes Parirakshana Samithi (HSPS) has appealed to the state government to focus on demolishing the churches built without any proper approval from the respective authorities across the State.

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, HSPS State president Boni Ganesh said the State government should exhibit similar zeal in pulling down unauthorised structures built in the garb of places of worship. “There are several buildings constructed with scant respect for the law. From the outside, they are termed as churches, but are not so in reality. The new government should demolish all such structures, irrespective of the faith they belong to,” he said.

Mr. Ganesh also urged the government to protect the Hindu SC fraternity, which he alleged had been sidelined and subjugated by those who had converted to other faiths and still retaining the SC tag for the benefit of reservations.