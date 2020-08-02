HSL to pay ex gratia of ₹50 lakh to kin of crane accident victims

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao interacting with officials of HSL during his visit to the plant on Sunday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 August 2020 23:50 IST

State govt. will also consider provision of additional compensation, says Minister

Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) would pay ₹50 lakh as ex gratia to the families of each of the workers, who died in the crane mishap.

The Minister visited the scene of the mishap on Sunday. HSL Chairman and Managing Director L.V. Sharat Babu explained to him about the sequence of events, which led to the mishap on Saturday. He also spoke to the workers and trade union leaders and other officials about the accident.

Later, he held discussion with the officials, trade union leaders and members of the bereaved families. The Minister said that it was the responsibility of the management to safeguard the lives of the workers and to provide relief to the family members, when mishaps occur. He assured the bereaved family members that the State government would also consider provision of additional compensation.

Mr. Sharat Babu announced that the HSLwould provide ₹50 lakh to the dependents of the deceased workers, though the company was in losses. This would be in addition to the compensation payable to the permanent and contract workers by their respective companies. He explained that not even a minor accident had occurred at the shipyard before. It was unfortunate that the new crane had collapsed, while the final trials were in an advanced stage of completion.

All the trade unions expressed happiness at the ex gratia announced by the company. They also appreciated the gesture of the Minister in sending the District Collector to the accident spot soon after the accident and coming all the way from Vijayawada on Sunday.

Probe committee formed

A seven-member expert committee has been constituted by District Collector V. Vinay Chand to conduct a detailed inquiry into the accident at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), which led to the collapse of a crane and death of workers.

The committee will study various aspectsand whether there was any human error, according to an official statement issued on Sunday night. The committee has been directed to submit its report to the Collector within seven days.