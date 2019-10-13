HSL has a bright future with several orders in pipeline, says CMD

Hindustan Shipyard Limited Chairman and Managing Director Rear Admiral (retired) L.V. Sarat Babu said the company was poised for a good time ahead after it was successfully made a turnaround due to all-out efforts by the employees.

Addressing the employees here on Saturday, he said they were all set to get orders for five Fleet Support Ships at a cost of ₹9,045 crore and two Special Operation Vehicles worth about ₹5,000 crore from the Indian Navy.

The HSL had requisite capability, infrastructure and spare capacity for executing construction/refits of submarines, he said disclosing that the yard was putting its best efforts to bid for medium refit and life certification of fourth EKM submarine. The shipyard had also expressed its interest in construction of six submarines for the Indian Navy under the Project 75 (I) in collaboration with Adani Defence System Technologies Ltd. Towards this the yard was in the process of formation of a joint venture.

Mr. Sarat Babu said these initiatives, the HSL expected to sustain its performance in the long run and keep the momentum in future. As part of infrastructure upgradation, implementation of SAP S4/HANA ERP solution was in progress. The unique feature of this ERP system would be integration of design software, Aveva Marine including its 3D features with an embedded PLM in SAP.

Wage revision arrears

The CMD said despite financial constraints, 60% of the outstanding wage arrears of 2009 had been cleared. Further, leave encashment dues of the retired employees who retired up to March, 2015 had been paid.

In order to boost morale of the employees, pay revision of officers and wage revision of staff and workmen with effect from April 1, 2018, had been considered by the board and the same was submitted to the ministry for clearance.