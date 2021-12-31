HSL delivers tug to Navy on time

This is the 199th vessel built and delivered by the shipyard

Hindustan Shipyard Ltd delivered the third of the four 50-Ton Bollard Pull Tug( Balraj) to Indian Navy on Friday. Tug Balraj was delivered on schedule despite COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Earlier, HSL had delivered a tug each to ND (Mumbai) and ND (Visakhapatnam) on October 22 and 30, 2021 respectively.

This tug is the 199th vessel built and delivered by the shipyard. The fourth tug of the series is also ready for delivery and with this delivery in January 2022, the HSL will achieve a milestone of 200th vessel built since inception in 1941.

The tug, designed and built by the HSL, is capable of producing 50 Ton Bollard Pull and can achieve a speed of upto12 knots. The ship has proved her capabilities and achieved performance greater than the contractual requirements during the sea trials.

HSL Chairman and Managing Director Hemant Khatri congratulated all the officers, staff and workmen for their professionalism and commended all stakeholders, including the Indian Navy, for extending their support for successful completion of the project on time.