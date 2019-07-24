HSL cruising ahead to achieve Mini Ratna status

After achieving a turnaround, Hindustan Shipyard Limited has not only reduced its negative net worth from ₹1,231 crore to less than ₹600 crore, but also is in the process of becoming a Mini Ratna company by crossing ₹1,000-crore turnover next year.

The Ministry of Defence enterprise, which has been achieving operating profit and net profit for three years, has sustained the tempo during 2018-19 according to the provisional figures. HSL had clocked the highest-ever turnover of ₹645 crore during 2017-18 with an operating profit of ₹69.8 crore and net profit of ₹20.99 crore.

Turnover

“Despite legacy problems taking away lot of our earnings, we have successfully brought down the negative net worth to below ₹600 crore. We have also achieved net profit and operating profit with turnover almost equivalent to the preceding year during 2018-19,” HSL Chairman and Managing Director Rear Admiral (retired) L.V. Sarat Babu told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Stating that with increasing order book, they were confident of achieving a turnover of ₹1,000 crore during the current fiscal, Rear Admiral Sarat Babu said the company had already launched work on designing and construction of two Diving Support Vessels at a cost of ₹2,050 crore, and was holding talks for signing contract with Anadolu Shipyard of Turkey for construction of five Fleet Support Ships at a cost of nearly ₹10,000 crore.

Major milestone

HSL has delivered four of the six 10-tonne tugs for the Navy and two were on verge of completion after monsoon in Mumbai and Kochi.

HSL also completed the first phase of mid-level refit of INS Sindhuvir with its undocking on Monday after extensive repairs, achieving a major milestone, Rear Admiral Sarat Babu said.

He said it was for the first time major works like installation of indigenous Sonar, indigenous fire control system and extensive renewal of main line cabling was professionally undertaken during a normal refit in India.

He said majority of the works had been undertaken by MSMEs. With continued support from the Navy, HSL was confident of completing the refit within the stipulated time. The CMD said the success of Sindhuvir undocking was due to synergetic working of HSL and Naval Dockyard (V), along with a number of partners. Consolidation of expertise developed both in HSL and in associated industries, continuity of refit orders from the Navy is essential.

HSL was now preparing to undertake medium refit and life certification (MRLC) of Russia-made fourth EKM submarine. He said this would harness potential of Indian companies, boost Make in India initiative and enable them to prepare for major indigenous submarine construction projects like P-75(I).