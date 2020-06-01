Andhra Pradesh

HRF submits representation to gas leak probe panel

Close plant, use land for public purpose, says V.S. Krishna

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) on Monday submitted a representation to the State-constituted High Power Committee (HPC) to probe into the styrene monomer vapour leak from LG Polymers India (LGPI) plant at Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam.

The vapour leak on May 7 killed 12 people and hospitalised over 580 persons.

Given the seriousness of the accident and the many human rights violations, the HRF had observed that LGPI should not only be heavily penalised, but its management and individual executives must be prosecuted under IPC and the other relevant laws.

The HRF is also of the opinion that there is no alternative to closing down the plant permanently. “The land occupied by LGPI is ceiling surplus land that vested in the government. It should be resumed and utilised for genuine public purposes after assessment of soil and groundwater quality and their remediation by LGPI up to international standards,” said V.S. Krishna, A.P. and TS coordination committee member.

‘Illegal operation’

HRF members also pointed out that LGPI had been operating without a valid, mandatory environmental clearance. This was admitted by the company in a notarised affidavit dated May 10, 2019. “This is an astounding and patent illegality and these facts were in the full knowledge of the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) as well as the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF&CC),” alleged U.G. Srinivasulu, HRF State president.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 11:46:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/hrf-submits-representation-to-gas-leak-probe-panel/article31726506.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY