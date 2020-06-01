HRF submits representation to gas leak probe panel

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) on Monday submitted a representation to the State-constituted High Power Committee (HPC) to probe into the styrene monomer vapour leak from LG Polymers India (LGPI) plant at Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam.

The vapour leak on May 7 killed 12 people and hospitalised over 580 persons.

Given the seriousness of the accident and the many human rights violations, the HRF had observed that LGPI should not only be heavily penalised, but its management and individual executives must be prosecuted under IPC and the other relevant laws.

The HRF is also of the opinion that there is no alternative to closing down the plant permanently. “The land occupied by LGPI is ceiling surplus land that vested in the government. It should be resumed and utilised for genuine public purposes after assessment of soil and groundwater quality and their remediation by LGPI up to international standards,” said V.S. Krishna, A.P. and TS coordination committee member.

‘Illegal operation’

HRF members also pointed out that LGPI had been operating without a valid, mandatory environmental clearance. This was admitted by the company in a notarised affidavit dated May 10, 2019. “This is an astounding and patent illegality and these facts were in the full knowledge of the AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) as well as the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF&CC),” alleged U.G. Srinivasulu, HRF State president.