HRF: districts based on LS seats not feasible

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has been calling for the creation of smaller districts since some time.
However, it feels that the reported preference of the State government to re-organise districts so that they are co-terminus with Parliamentary constituencies is not workable.
According to V.S. Krishna, AP and TS coordination committee member of HRF, there are many incongruities in the proposal.
He said, “For example Ongole Parliamentary constituency is a behemoth stretching all the way from the coast to the arid, backward western parts of Prakasam district like Giddalur and Markapuram. In fact, a new district there with Markapuram as headquarters is necessary.”
HRF is of the opinion that making the Lok Sabha constituency the basis for carving out new districts is a pointless exercise and an impractical proposition devoid of rationality and defeats the purpose for which the re-organisation of districts is to be carried out.
HRF is of the view that most, if not all existing districts ought to be reorganised into at least three new districts each. Districts like Anatapuram and East Godavari can be reorganised into four districts each, said Mr. Chandrasekhar of HRF.
