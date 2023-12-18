GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HRF demands repeal of AP Land Titling Act

Per the APLTA, owners must get their immovable property registered with the title registration officer to obtain a permanent title, whether or not the property ownership was disputed, which stands in violation of their Right to privacy, the body says

December 18, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,V. Raghavendra

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) demanded that the State government repeal the AP Land Titling Act, 2023 (APLTA), saying that the proposed transfer of the property disputes from the jurisdiction of civil courts to that of the revenue authorities was flawed. 

HRF State president U.G. Srinivasulu, general secretary Y. Rajesh and secretary G. Rohit said in a press release that while the objective of the APLTA was to provide permanent titles to immovable assets, in actuality, it would divest the marginalised sections of their properties. They observed that the State government enacted the APLTA in tune with the Central government’s goal of digitising the records of immovable properties but without carrying out the necessary consultative processes with the opposition parties and society. 

The APLTA prescribes that people who own any immovable property must get it registered with the title registration officer to obtain a permanent title, whether or not the property ownership was disputed. This was nothing but a violation of their Right to Privacy. It was estimated that while 30-40% of the people who own properties have clear titles, the rest have not registered their properties, or their ownership was in dispute in the judiciary.

Citing some other grey areas in the legislation, the HRF office-bearers asserted that the implementation of APLTA would result in the alienation of properties belonging to the aforementioned sections to the socially and politically dominant ones. It (APLTA) should, therefore, be rescinded, they said..

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / legal (real estate) / human rights

