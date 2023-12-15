GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HRF demand justice in Dalit youth self-immolation case

The family members of the deceased told the HRF team the burns on his body weren’t life-threatening but the Guntur hospital’s alleged negligence led to his death

December 15, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) condemned the Yerragondapalem police for its alleged criminal negligence of a private hospital in Guntur which provided treatment to a Dalit youth from Prakasam district, who succumbed to burns sustained during a suicide bid on December 12.

Visiting the bereaved family members at Mallapalem in Prakasam district on Friday, HRF Andhra Pradesh unit general secretary Y. Rajesh and state secretary G. Rohith said on December 6, the deceased, Moses was called to the police station for questioning in connection to a scuffle he had witnessed. Following alleged police torture, he resorted to self-immolation. He was rushed to the Government hospitals at Yerragondapalem and Markapur before he was shifted to the Tulasi Multispecialty Hospital in Guntur, a private hospital.

The family members told the HRF team that the burns on his body weren’t life-threatening, which was corroborated by the police, but the Guntur hospital’s alleged negligence led to his death. Only a few hours prior to his death, his family was informed of his critical WBC count while being kept in the dark on the nature of his treatment, the family members added.

The government should initiate necessary action against all the parties, which were responsible for Moses’ demise, and adequately compensate the bereaved family as the he was the sole earning member, the HRF functionaries said.

