The Human Rights Forum (HRF) on Saturday took strong exception to the Supreme Court quashing the order providing for 100% reservation to Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates for the posts of teachers in schools in the scheduled areas. The April 22 verdict by a five-judge Constitution Bench is regressive and undermines hard-won rights of the adivasis, said V.S. Krishna, HRF Coordination Committee Member for the States of A.P. and Telangana. The 152-page judgement by the apex court undermines the importance of the Fifth Schedule enshrined in the Constitution, he alleged. The HRF members called upon the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to seek a review of the Supreme Court judgment in order to safeguard the significant Constitutional rights and special provisions meant for adivasis in the Fifth Schedule.
HRF decries SC quashing GO on quota for tribals
‘A.P., TS must seek review of judgment’
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 25, 2020 10:56:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/hrf-decries-sc-quashing-go-on-quota-for-tribals/article31434608.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.