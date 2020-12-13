HRF decries police attempt to ‘frame’ its member

VIJAYAWADA

‘Fictitious confession of accused being used to target rights activist’

Leaders of the Human Rights Forum (HRF) from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have taken strong exception to what they alleged as ‘an attempt to implicate’ the organisation’s A.P. unit vice-president K. Jayasree in a criminal case by the police.

In a statement on Sunday, V.S. Krishna and S. Jeevan, HRF Coordination Committee members for A.P. and Telangana respectively, alleged that the police were trying to frame cases against Ms. Jayasree by projecting her as a person associated with and working at the behest of the banned Maoist party based on a ‘confession’ statement by an accused in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Sedition, at Piduguralla in Guntur district.

Calling the ‘confession’ a ‘work of fiction’, they said Ms. Jayasree, a resident of Proddutur in Kadapa district, was a founding member of the HRF and had been consistently highlighting rights violations and had worked relentlessly towards their redressal. Her activism had exposed several failures of the ruling governments.

