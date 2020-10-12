HRF condoles death of civil rights activist Seshaiah

‘He was actively involved in progressive politics’

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has condoled the passing away of civil rights activist and convenor of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Coordination Committee of the Civil Liberties Committee (CLC) S. Seshaiah on October 10.

Seshaiah was afflicted with COVID-19 recently and after initial treatment at Anantapur, he was rushed to Hyderabad last week but succumbed at about 8.30 p.m. on Saturday.

For over four decades, Seshaiah had been actively involved in progressive politics - as a Left social activist and then in the arena of civil liberties as functionary of the AP Civil Liberties Committee (APCLC), which renamed itself post-bifurcation as Civil Liberties Committee.

He taught law for many decades at the Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Anantapur, HRF Coordination Committee Members V.S. Krishna (A.P.) and S. Jeevan Kumar (Telangana) said in a statement here on Sunday. Seshaiah became State general secretary of the APCLC in 1998 during very turbulent times.

Leading activists of the APCLC T. Purushottam and Azam Ali were targeted and killed by members of counter-insurgent criminal gangs going by names like Green Tigers on 23 November, 2000, and 18 February, 2001, in Hyderabad and Nalgonda respectively.

Seshaiah was also subjected to intimidation that included an attack on his house and the burning of his car on the night of November 11, 2005, by unknown persons calling themselves members of Rayalseema Tigers.

The HRF leaders conveyed their condolences to Seshaiah’s family.