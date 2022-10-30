HRF calls to strengthen constitutional institutions, stop attacks on dissent

T. Appala Naidu AMALAPURAM
October 30, 2022 19:40 IST

HRF Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Coordination Committee Member V.S. Krishna speaking at the 7th HRF Mahasabha at Amalapuram in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district on October 30 (Sunday).

Human Rights Forum (HRF) Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Coordination Committee member V.S. Krishna, on October 30 (Sunday), said successive governments in power had weakened constitutional institutions over the past few years to push their agenda against the minorities.

Addressing a Mahasabha of the Forum’s East Godavari chapter, Mr. Krishna said constitutional institutions remained mute and are being used against dissent.

"The blanket restrictions on access to the internet facility in Kashmir and repeal of Article 370 without the consent of the Kashmiris and attacks on minorities are examples of how the voices of the minorities are being silenced"V.S. KrishnaHuman Rights Forum (HRF) 

“The blanket restrictions on access to the internet facility in Kashmir and repeal of Article 370 without the consent of the Kashmiris and attacks on minorities are examples of how the voices of the minorities are being silenced”, he said.

“It is the need of the hour to strengthen the constitutional institutions”, he reiterated.

HRF Andhra Pradesh State Secretary K. Sudha referred to the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case and said their grand welcome had put a question on the justice delivery.

East Godavari HRF district president Mutyala Srinivas presented a report on the role of the HRF in seeking justice for victims in various cases, including the families of tenant farmers who ended their lives in the Godavari region.

