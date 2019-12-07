HRF: arrest police involved in Hyderabad incident

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has demanded that all police personnel who participated in the killing of the four accused in the alleged rape and murder case of a veterinarian in Hyderabad be immediately arrested and prosecuted for the crime of homicide.

The investigation into this case must be handed over to the CBI since the Telangana police cannot be trusted to be fair in the matter, the forum A.P. president U.G. Srinivasulu and general secretary K. Sudha said in a statement here.

The judiciary must also take cognizance of these killings and respond appropriately, they said. The police had taken advantage of the strong feelings after the gruesome alleged rape and murder of ‘Disha’ on November 27 to commit a deliberate and cold-blooded murder of the four men in their custody and trotted out the ‘self-defence’ version, they alleged in a statement here.

This is the third such incident of deliberate custodial killing of alleged perpetrators of crimes after the killing of three persons in 2008 in Warangal and that of two men accused of murdering a bank officer in Visakhapatnam in 2007, they recalled.

‘Speedy trial’

Addressing students of various colleges after a rally at the Gandhi statue, BJP leaders P.V.N. Madhav and P. Vishnu Kumar Raju have demanded setting up fast track courts and cutting down procedural delays in trying the rape accused.

Speaking about the encounter, Mr. Raju said that the police had taken prompt action in self-defence. He said the laws should be amended to complete the trial and delivery of judgement in such heinous crimes in three month, without giving bail to the accused. The rape accused on bail set ablaze the victim at Unnao, he pointed out.

Mr. Madhav said the procedural delay in registering the FIR, getting other reports, investigation and conducting the trial should be cut down and the accused must be punished. Girls should not be secretive and share their relations with parents and go to police if necessary to prevent from becoming victims of blackmail. Besides, India should develop its own search engines and bring restrictions on the use of Internet sites.

Students of Alliance, Pratibha and V.S. Krishna Government Colleges participated.