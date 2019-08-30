HRD Minister seeks release of ₹6,000-crore Central funds

HRD Minister A. Suresh on Thursday met Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ in New Delhi, and made an appeal to release funds of ₹6,000 crore for development of the education sector under the Higher Education Finance Agency (HEFA).

UGC scales

In a representation made to the Union Minister, Mr. Suresh requested for release of ₹344 crore towards the Centre’s share for payment of UGC scales to the teaching staff, ₹464 crore under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) for development of government polytechnic and degree colleges, ₹43 crore for provision of water supply to the premier institutions in the State, ₹277.05 crore for mid-day meal scheme and ₹1147.48 crore for effective implementation of the Samagra Shiksha (Comprehensive Education). Responding favourably, Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal assured Mr. Suresh that he would try to get the funds sanctioned.

Meanwhile, Union Higher Education Secretary R. Subrahmanyam assured Mr. Suresh that the Centre would consider granting pending funds.