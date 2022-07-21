HRCI assures all help to women to turn new leaf in their lives

July 21, 2022 01:44 IST

Human Rights Council of India(HRCI) national vice-president Sk Khalifatulla Basha on Wednesday assured women in distress all help, adding that a panel of lawyers would help them turn a new leaf in their lives.

Assuming charge at a ceremony in Ongole of Prakasam district, he observed that a majority of the people who suffered human rights violations happened to be women. Hence, 60% of the HRCI functionaries posts were given to women.

Often, some women, who go to West Asian countries in search of jobs and other opportunities, land in trouble, he said. The HRCI had facilitated their safe return and help them turn a new leaf in their lives by arranging self-employment opportunities, added Mr. Basha, hitherto HRC South India chapter Chairman.

Thanks to increased awareness, more and more people now approached the HRCI for relief and support, he said.

The yeoman service by the organisation during the pandemic came in for appreciation on the occasion by Mahila Abhyudhaya Samiti State president T. Aruna and Forum for Good Governance former president Sunkara Saibabu.