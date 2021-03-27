HR policy in Cooperative and PCS banks soon, says Minister

Market yards to be revamped under Nadu-Nedu scheme

Minister for Agriculture K. Kanna Babu has said that a HR policy is being implemented in cooperative banking and PCS banking, fulfilling a long cherished dream of transfer.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat, Mr. Kanna Babu said that market yards would also be revamped under Nadu-Nedu scheme with an outlay of ₹500 crore. A food processing industry would be set up in every Parliamentary constituency with an outlay of ₹2,900 crore.

“We have also given credit projections of ₹2.31 lakh crore to the NABARD and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to agriculture. Even though we have set up a price stabilisation fund of ₹3,000 crore, we have procured agricultural implements worth ₹4,700 crore. For the first time, we have even procured Tobacco from Markfed,” Mr. Kanna Babu said.

Explaining about the credit projections, the Minister said that out of ₹2.31 lakh crore, ₹1.57 lakh crore was for agricultural activities, term loans amount to ₹31,085 crore, marketing ₹1.13 lakh crore, which is 9 per cent more than that of last year. Andhra Pradesh alone accounts for 9.8 per cent of v16.5 lakh crore of NABARD credit plan.