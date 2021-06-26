HPCL-Visakh Refinery holdsmock drill on emergency

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 June 2021 23:36 IST

The HPCL-Visakh Refinery conducted an onsite emergency mock drill here on Saturday.

According to the officials, the objective of the mock drill was to test the preparedness of the refinery crew in handling tank fire emer g encies. Through this mock drill, it was also intended to test the emergency response and skill level of the emergency crew in handling emergency situations.

Joint Chief Inspector of Factories Sri J Siva Shankar Reddy attended the drill as an observer. After the mock drill, a review meet was conducted. Mr Siva Shankar complimented the refinery management for the organising the exercise. Executive Director, Visakh Refinery, V. Ratanraj, CGM(i/c) Operations – R Ramakrishnan and others were present on the occasion.

